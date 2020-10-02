Watch: Tekno Releases Raunchy Music Video For “Puttin”

Afro-pop singer Tekno has released the music video for his latest single “Puttin”.

The very sensual video features Alhaji Tekno, as he is fondly called, dancing with scantily clad women swaying their derrière to the Spax-produced beat.

The video follows the sexually suggestive theme of the song in which he denies being a philanderer.

Watch “Puttin” below:





“Puttin” is a follow up to “Sudden” and “Kata” which were released in April.

Last year, Tekno came under fire after a video surfaced on social media in which the singer was seen dancing with semi-nude women in a transparent van along Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos. The video generated public outcry which caused the Lagos State Police Command to commence an investigation into the matter.

Tekno issued an apology on his Instagram page saying that he and his crew they were shooting a music video and there was a shortage of vehicles when they had to change locations.

He was subsequently arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for a breach of public decency and later granted bail on health grounds.

