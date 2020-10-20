watch:-the-trailer-of-chadwick-boseman’s-final-film-“ma-rainey’s-black-bottom”

Chadwick Boseman (centre) plays Leeves in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” | Image: Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” featuring Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in the soon-to-be-released American drama.

The film stars Viola Davis as Rainey and Chadwick Boseman as Levee, an ambitious trumpeter aiming to launch himself with his own updated versions of Ma Rainey’s songs. It’s the actor’s final role before his death earlier this year.

The film, set in 1927 Chicago during a single afternoon recording session, follows Boseman’s Levee as he encourages his peers in the band into an “eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives,” according to Netflix’s description of the film.

In August, Netflix cancelled a virtual preview event for the film in respect for the actor’s death. Boseman tragically passed away on August 28, 2020, at age 43, on Friday after a private four-year battle with stage IV colon cancer. He had never spoken publicly about his cancer diagnosis. During treatment, involving multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, he continued to work and completed production for several films, including Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and others.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is in select theatres in November and streaming on Netflix Dec. 18.