watch:-tiwa-savage-releases-music-video-for-“ole”-featuring-naira-marley

Tiwa Savage Ole

Multiple award-winning Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage has today released the visual for her politically-charged song “Ole.”

The track is off her third studio album CELIA. “Ole” (meaning “thief!” in Yoruba), see’s Tiwa team up with Naira Marley.

In the song, the two music stars rely on core Afrobeats highly-energetic sound as they address corruption, broken promises, and theft by Nigerian politicians by asking them to “share the money”.

The Rexxie produced track ends with a skit of the now infamous NDDC “Honourable Minister, off your mic” session.

“Ole” is directed by renowned video director Clarence Peters and the visuals were shot in Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch the video below: