watch:-trailer-for-chadwick-boseman’s-last-film-“ma-rainey’s-black-bottom”-released

Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davies in Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [Instagram:violadavies]

The trailer for the film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” has been released by Netflix.

The film is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play of the same name, written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and directed by George C. Wolfe.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” follows the life of Blues singer Ma Rainey, and the white management determined to control the legendary “Mother of the Blues.”

The Netflix film will see late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous performance, as it premieres on December 18, 2020.

Boseman’s died at the age of 43 on August 28 after a long battle with colon cancer.

The late Boseman stars as an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.

His character stars alongside Viola Davis who plays Ma Rainey.

Other stars in the film include Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown and Taylour Paige.

Watch the trailer below: