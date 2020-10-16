Water diseases: 10 feared dead, several others hospitalized in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

Over 10 people are reportedly killed while several others have been hospitalised in Giza Community of Keana local government Area in Nasarawa as a result of an unknown water disease.

Some of those attacked are currently receiving medical treatment at Dahaltu Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia, and in some primary healthcare in Keana and Giza respectively.

Speaking with Journalists who visited the area, Keana local government council chairman, Adamu Adi Giza confirmed the disease on Friday saying that funds have been mobilised to repair the only borehole in the community which has since been damaged thereby leaving the community without a source of water

According to the Chairman, “Apart from typhoid which has been identified after killing so many people, we had cases of ringworm, geneaworm which has affected many people. As a leader, I am not sleeping, to ensure that there is no more casualty providing good sources of water to the people.”, the Chairman stated.

On his part, a second class traditional ruler in the community, Sangari Giza, HRH, Alhaji Umaru Elegu Abu II, appealed to the federal government to revisit the abandoned dam project with the view to completing the project for the benefit of the people.

He also called on the state government to come to the aid of the community by, providing at least industrial boreholes.

The Permanent Secretary, ministry of education, Usman Abu, who lost his younger brother, Abu Sanusi to the disease a few days ago, said “my brother died as a result of typhoid due to bad water intake during operation in the hospital.”

A secondary school teacher, Azigye Abubakar Orume who is also a resident of Giza explained that “apart from five persons he knows personally, several others have died due to the strange water-related diseases.

“Not less than five persons mostly young boys, graduates, have died. Abu Sanusi popularly known as Yobo, one boy called TT, Abubakar Alakai, Samson Ofoku amongst others have been killed. These are the deceased l can remember for now that died as a result of suspected water diseases, Orume declared.

“Others are in the hospital in Lafia Specialist known as DASH. If you go to our clinic here, some are there. Our major problem in Giza is the lack of water. I was born here, thirty-five years ago and I grew up to meet the water problem.

The only source of water, is from Giza River, but crocodiles cannot allow people, everyone is afraid of going there,” Orume stated.

