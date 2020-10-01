‘We are not happy over wanton killings, debt profile’

A cross section of the leaders of the Southern zone of the Youth Wing of the Christain Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, Wednesday said that they were annoyed over the continuous killings of innocent Nigerians as well as the debt profile of the country led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of YOWICAN, Oluchukwu Nnabugwu, spoke in Owerri alongside other executives as part of their message on the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria.

They also pointed out among other things that Nigeria now leading in terms of poverty, corruption, insecurity, unemployment terrorism have continued to worry them.

It was their view that to begin to address some of the issues that the country should develop a workable plan to support indigenous firms to reduce the level of unemployment in the country.

He started by saying: “Seeing our great nation and father land Nigeria-turn 60 today is a thing of joy for us and we believe it is the same with many other fellow Nigerians both at home and in diaspora.

“But putting it straight: we are not happy over the untold hardship that is taking a harsh turn on the majority of the populace of this country commonly addressed as the masses.

“We are not joyful over the alarming band disturbing debt burden/ profile of the Nigeria state, which as at the end of the 2nd quarter, June 30, 2020, according to Debt management office, DMO, is to the tune N28.63 trillion naira even as our debt to revenue ratio keep worsening by the day.”

He also pointed out that “We are not joyful over the wanton killings of innocent and armless citizens of Nigeria in different parts of the country mostly occasioned by poor or bad governance.

“We are not joyful over the high rate of insecurity in Nigeria and the growing insurgence especially, in the northern part of the country. We are not joyful over the Nigeria’s high position in global index as regards, poverty, corruption, insecurity, unemployment, terrorism etc.”

Nnabugwu added that “The government of Nigeria should develop a policy of supporting indigenous firm such as Innoson car manufacturing company as such will enable them absorb the millions of unemployed youths in the streets as well as reduce the burden from the federal government.”

Vanguard