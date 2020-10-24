we-are-not-hoarding-covid-19-palliatives-in-fct,-says-minister

Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has assured residents of the territory that there are no hoarded palliative items in various stores across the territory.

She equally assured that items for flood victims are safe and secured, as security agents are being deployed to man strategic areas.

This is following a pandemonium that occurred on Saturday in Abuja where hoodlums tried to loot warehouse where COVID-19 palliative items are kept.

The minister, also stated that the FCT Administration had in the past few months distributed all items procured and also distributed donated items to the Area Councils, Community Associations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Professional bodies/associations, stressing the administration has continued to receive donations that are distributed on a continuous basis, very transparently.

According to a statement issued by her Special Assistant, Media, Austin Elemue, the minister affirmed that details of such distributions are in the public domain, reaching more than a million households and individuals across the territory, just as the minister stated that the administration did ensure that CSOs and the ICPC participated in the distribution exercise to ensure transparency.

Aliyu revealed that warehouses are supposed to stock supplies for emergency response including the recurrence of COVID-19 emergency, warning that unsuspecting members of the public should therefore not be lured into criminality under the guise of ‘hoarded’ palliative food items in the territory.