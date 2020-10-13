‘We are transforming business process to satisfy customers’

United Bank for Africa Plc has said that the recently embarked transformation of its processes is to ensure that customers’ expectations are not only met but surpassed while enjoying seamless and world-class banking services.

The bank said it has embarked on several initiatives that include streamlining and automating its processes, upgrading technology, training and staff reward to ensure that customers enjoy the very best of services.

Head of Operation, Alex Alozie, who explained this during a virtual session to mark the 2020 Customer Service Week, said the bank has intensified its efforts to put the customer first while reaffirming its leadership position.

Alozie said that in line with this year’s theme, the ‘Dream Team’, the bank has recorded considerable milestones in its journey. He said: “In the last one year, we have embarked on an intensive drive to transform our services across all service touchpoints, including but not limited to banking halls, channels – internet, mobile and USSD in Nigeria, Africa and other territories where we operate.

“We have ensured that our customers enjoy self-service, where they can carry out their transactions seamlessly on their devices. This has further boosted customers’ confidence as the services provide ease and convenience, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The pandemic brought out the best of us. With newly improved products like UBA and our recently-improved Mobile App, our uptime has improved significantly. Our branch operations have also recorded considerable improvement. All these are the outcomes of the transformation journey we embarked upon.”