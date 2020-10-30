We endorse Wike’s actions against IPOB- Rivers NASS members

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Members of the Rivers caucus in the National Assembly have thrown their weight behind Governor Nyesom Wike’s war against the activities of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers.

The lawmakers said they unconditionally stand with Wike on every step he had so far taken to preserve lives and properties of all residents in the state.

Leader of the caucus, Senator George Sekibo, spoke when he led members of the caucus on a solidarity visit to the Governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

A statement signed by Wike’s Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, quoted Sekibo as explaining the caucus had been impressed with efforts and commitment of the governor in the handling of EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

He said while the Governor ensured the protest was peaceful, traducers and enemies of the state masquerading as IPOB decided to cause mayhem, especially in Oyigbo, Obio Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas.

He said: “As a caucus, we want to state our unalloyed support for your re-affirmation of the proscription of the Indigenous Peoples Organization of Biafra (IPOB) in line with the categorisation of the group as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government”

“We also want to unequivocally state that Rivers State cannot and will never be annexed by any group, organisaiton or person(s) whatsoever, as we are Niger Delta people and will always stand for the course of the Niger Delta, her people, dreams and aspirations”.

Sekibo said if the powers that be had listened when in 2016 the Governor called the attention of the world to the atrocious activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SAR) in Rivers State, the nation would not have suffered the colossal loss of lives and properties during and after the protest.

Wike lauded the caucus for the solidarity visit and reaffirmed that he would continue to do all that was required to protect and defend the state.

He explained that members of IPOB capitalised on the contiguousness of Oyigbo to Abia State to invade the community and unleash violence, resulting in the death of six soldiers and four policemen.

The Governor, who vowed that IPOB would never be allowed to exist within Rivers, reiterated that law-abiding Igbos and other nationalities would continue to live and do business in the state unmolested.

He assured the lawmakers that when the state receives the N78billion refund from the Federal Government, the money will be judiciously used for the benefit of the State.

Wike declared that he would supervise the employment of 5,000 youths into the State Civil Service to ensure that no community, ward, local government Area was marginalised.