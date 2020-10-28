we-have-no-unshared-palliatives,-umahi-tells-ebonyi-residents

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has informed residents of the state that there were no more unshared COVID-19 palliatives in the state as all items meant for them have been shared.

Umahi made the clarification on Tuesday in a broadcast to the people over the recent disturbances in the state by hoodlums.

The governor said that the government, in collaboration with Local Government Areas in the state, was working towards providing another set of palliatives to be shared to the people in December.

“You are aware that we spent billions of naira to purchase palliatives which were shared through the various polling units in the state, irrespective of political alliances.

“We reached over 600, 000 Ebonyi people, including those in Lagos and Abuja, and the remaining presently is for students of the state university who were not in session,” he said.

He said that with the resumption of schools, the students were presently taking delivery of the items which include: 50 bags of 10kg rice, 200 bags of 20kg rice, 1, 500 cartons of tin tomatoes, 2000 gallons of oil among others.

“We are working towards assisting parents to send students back to school by reducing school fees but be aware that there is opportunity cost; when one thing is done, another may not be done.

“I call on all youths to dialogue with my government and make inputs in governance,” he added.

Umahi announced that his administration had earmarked N2.6billion Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) fund for organised youth cooperatives in all LGAs of the state to empower them.

He called for suggestions on how to share the funds.

“This is aside the 100 state Executive Council members, over 1,110 Technical Assistants and other political appointments in the state of which 90 per cent of the occupiers are youths.

“I again plead with our young one, please no more attacks, destruction of assets, killings of both of you and security agencies,” he said.

The governor said that he would compensate families whose loved ones were either killed or injured during the disturbances,whether they were security agencies, civilians or even hoodlums.

“I plead with these young hoodlums killing us in the name of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to withdraw peacefully to their houses.

“Security agencies must give them peace and free access to return to their communities,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria