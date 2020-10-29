we-lost-millions-to-arsonists,-says-council-chief

Tajudeen Adebanjo

THE Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos said it lost millions of Naira when its secretariat was burnt by hoodlums.

The secretariat was looted and torched last Wednesday.

The council chairman, Alhaja Funmilayo Akande-Mohammed, described the act as wicked.

While going round to assess the damage, Alhaja Akande-Mohammed said what the council lost was in hundreds of millions of Naira.

She said: “Suspected armed thugs and hoodlums invaded the council’s secretariat premises on Wednesday about 12 noon.

“All offices were vandalised and burgled. Everything was stolen before they eventually set some parts ablaze. Properties worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed. Though, we are still collating the number of things lost, it is sad that nothing could be salvaged. I condemn this wicked, detestable and reprehensible vicious attack unleashed on government properties. This is pathetic as all of these were being funded by the taxpayer’s money. Some losses are irreparable.”

The council chief sympathised with families, entrepreneurs, individuals and the council officials that suffered any loss.