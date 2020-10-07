We Need Very Composed And Focused Leadership – Akeredolu    

Ahead of the October 10 governorship candidate in Ondo State, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says the state needs a composed and focused leadership.

He disclosed this on Wednesday during a governorship debate held in Akure, the state capital.

“All the time, I have always believed that Ondo State is blessed. We have everything, yet we needed a composed and focused leadership,” he said.

“With all respect without praising or trying to pick me and say I am the best. With all respect, I believe that we have learned in this direction,” he said.

Speaking on the economy, the governor revealed plans by his administration to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

APC candidate and incumbent Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu speaks during a debate which held on October 7, 2020 in Akure ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

For Akeredolu, if re-elected for a second term on October 10, he will turn around the economic fortunes of the state and also expand the cocoa plantations in the state.

The debate is being organised by Channels Television, in partnership with the Civil Society Elections Situation Room and UK AID with support from UK foreign commonwealth development office.

As the people of the state go to the polls to choose the next governor for another four-year term, Akeredolu will slug it out with his main rival, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) among other contenders.