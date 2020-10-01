We Recovered Over N700 Million Through Whistleblower Policy – Minister Of Finance

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, recently said that assets and cash worth more than N700bn have been recovered through the Federal Government’s whistleblower policy.

Recall that the Federal Government, in 2016 commenced the implementation of the whistleblower policy in its drive to curb corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the National Conference on the Whistleblower Policy in Abuja, the minister noted that since the implementation of the policy four years ago, the government had been making recoveries.

Mrs Ahmed said:

“The whistleblower policy has been implemented since 2016 and till date, we have been able to recover funds into the treasury.

“Over N700bn has been collected in which some are in foreign currencies such as dollars and also some physical assets have been recovered.”

“What we want to do now is step up the process by working towards producing the whistleblower protection law.

“This meeting is gathering inputs for that to be possible so that when people provide information, they should be very well protected.”

Mrs Ahmed noted that the major goal of the policy is to strengthen the fight against financial crimes and corruption, adding that laws concerning the whistleblower policy are being implemented by representatives of anti-graft agencies, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Inspector-General of Police.

Giving a virtual speech during the conference, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said the first initiative of the current government was to validate control and ensure compliance in the public financial management system.

Osinbajo added that the whistleblower policy would develop a tool to expose corruption and corrupt practices in government.

