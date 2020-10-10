We remain focus on the fight against insurgency, banditry – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, says his administration remained focus on the fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality across the country.

The President stated this on Saturday during Combined Passing Out Parade for 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the President was the reviewing Officer during the passing out parade

“We remain focused in the fight against insurgencies arm baditry and others forms of criminality across the nation.

“We remain committed to ending the security challenges bedeviling the country.

“I am confident that the training received by the passing out cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenges in their line of duty.”

According to him, the broad contexts to which the officers will be deployed is complex, fluid and dynamic, as such they must keep pace with the ever changing challenges.

Buhari noted that the cadets had gone through rigorous and demanding tasks, and were undoubtedly infused with a sense of self-esteem, efficacy and accomplishment.

“Furthermore, it lifts your spirit and leaves you with conviction that with commitment and dedication you would successfully accomplish future tasks that will come your way as officers of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He also reminded them of the need to be committed to the nation.

“This is so, specifically coming at a time of great need for cohesion, peace and unity in our country.

“I must commend the resilience and steadfastness of our personnel in the Armed Forces for their professionalism and bravery in tackling the menace of terrorism, insurgency and armed banditry in the North East and North West zones, as well as herders/farmers conflict, kidnapping, piracy and communal clashes in other parts of our country.

“All these accomplishments in our national security have been made possible by the untiring efforts of our military and other security agencies.

“Soon you will join your senior colleagues in the field and you will be expected to contribute your part in the defence of your country.

“With the quality of training you have received, I am convinced that you will discharge your duties professionally and responsibly.

“I can say without ambiguity that the future holds promise for our national defence and security,” Buhari said.

The President charged the cadates that their loyalty and patriotism must be sustained and strengthened.

“To my other compatriots, I want to use this forum to appeal to our sense of patriotism.

“Despite our obvious differences, we must strive to ensure that our actions and utterances are aimed towards strengthening our democratic framework.

“We must subsume our personal and sectional interests to the overall national aspirations of unity, economic prosperity and good governance.”

He commend the NDA for remaining focused and committed to its core mandate of training officer cadets since its establishment in 1964.

“I have been made to understand that the Academy in furtherance to enriching its training curriculum recently took cadets on a tour of frontline communities in the North East Theater of operations.

“The tour was to keep the cadets informed of the challenges of real battle scenario and to boost their combat readiness.

“As a retired General, I can say with all sense of responsibility that, I am encouraged by the excellent work invested in the training of these officer cadets for service to this great nation and humanity in general.”

The president appreciate the Commandant and entire staff of the Academy for their relentless efforts “in ensuring these young Nigerians received adequate training that will enable them to contribute their quota to nation building.”

NAN report that after the passing out parade the president commissioned the cadets into the Armed Forces.

