‘we-stand-with-you,’-beyonce-declares-support-for-#endsars-protesters

A file photo of Beyonce.

American singer and actress, Beyonce has declared support for #EndSARS protesters participating in various demonstrations across the country.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Beyonce identified with the young Nigerians who are demanding an end to police brutality.

“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS,” she said.

The American music star explained that they have been on partnerships with youth organisations to support those calling for a better nation.

She added that they were collaborating with a number of coalitions to ensure the provision of food, shelter, and emergency healthcare responses for the youths.

Beyonce’s post came barely a day after soldiers open fire on #EndSARS protesters who had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos State.

In an attempt to disperse the protesters, the action of the soldiers led to the death of some youths while at least 28 others were injured.

Read Beyonce’s post on Instagram below: