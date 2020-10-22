We Will Get Justice For Victims Of Lekki Shooting – Osinbajo

File Photo: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday said the Federal Government will get justice for #EndSARS protesters who were shot and killed by soldiers in Lekki.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times,” he said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

He described the shooting, which has sparked global outrage and fury, as terrible and commiserated with those who lost loved ones.

“My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states,” he said.

The Vice-President prayed for the nation never to experience “a repeat of these tragedies.”

I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 21, 2020

On Tuesday evening, two weeks into the #EndSARS protests, soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State, hours after the State Government had imposed a curfew on the country’s commercial nerve centre.

The military has denied being involved in the shooting, despite accounts by witnesses and videos showing soldiers at the venue shooting sporadically.

The morning after: These combination photos show part of the carnage left behind by the attack on the protesters. AFP photos.

The attack led to the death of some protesters while at least 28 others were confirmed injured. Witnesses said the casualty figures were much more than that.

Many world and national leaders have condemned the attack and called for thorough investigations.

Several others have blasted the government and military authorities and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take responsibility as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces and address the nation, among other things.

In reaction to the shooting, angry youths took to the streets in several parts of Lagos, setting buildings, vehicles and more ablaze demanding decisive action and accountability for the attack.