We won’t support willful destruction — Afenifere, Ohanaeze

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Saturday, frowned at the attempt to use the fallout of the Lekki tollgate killings, which led to lootings and burning spree in Lagos, to put a wedge between Yoruba and Igbo.

The statement was titled: ‘Afenifere and Ohanaeze say no to willful destruction’, was signed by Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Ohanaeze President General, Chief John Nwodo.

The statement reads: “The leaders of Afenifere and Ohanaeze jointly commiserate with all the families who lost dear ones in the Tuesday bloody massacre in Lekki, Lagos.

“The blood of these young ones will pursue their killers and those who ordered them to the gate of justice.

“One fallout of the massacre was the looting and burning spree all over the city.

“We do not endorse arson as responsible organizations and we call for a stop of the orgies.

We have also noted the divisive attempt to use the violence to put a wedge between Yoruba and Igbo and destroy the new understanding we have built in the last three years.

“We reject this devilish attempt and ask the police to investigate and arraign suspected perpetrators of the violence. The essence of law and order is for individual citizens to answer for their actions. it is where law enforcement is weak that you begin to cast ethnic slur when crimes are committed instead of holding the perpetrators.

“We appeal to our peoples to continue to live together in peace and harmony and not allow divisive elements to put a wedge between them.

Solidarity forever.”

