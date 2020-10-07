Weakened Hurricane Delta Hits Mexico’s Caribbean Coast

MEXICO CITY—Hurricane Delta lashed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, where tourists and residents had taken shelter from high winds and storm surges.

The hurricane made landfall around 6:30 a.m. ET near Puerto Morelos, south of Cancún, as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles an hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm had reached Category 4 on Tuesday.

Authorities in Quintana Roo state moved residents and tourists from vulnerable areas into shelters, and by late Tuesday beaches and streets in the region were emptied of people.

State Gov. Carlos Joaquín said most of the hotels had been completely evacuated, and he urged people to stay inside as the storm crosses the area.

The state electricity utility, CFE, said it had 650 workers and equipment including cranes, trucks, emergency plants and lighting towers on hand to respond to power outages. On Tuesday, the utility had just finished restoring power to the 250,000 customers in three states on the Yucatán Peninsula who suffered outages caused by tropical storm Gamma over the weekend.