Welder gets life jail for rape

By Osagie Otabor, Benin

An Akure High Court has sentenced one Modupe Oni to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl.

Modupe was said to have committed the offence at Ifon in Ose Local Government Area.

Modupe was said to have forcefully had carnal knowledge of the victim when the she came to buy peanuts from his wife, who was not at home.

The convict lured the victim into his room and raped her.

On getting home, she narrated her ordeal to her parents and was rushed to hospital where tests confirmed forceful penetration.

Prosecuting counsel Oluwaseun Akeredolu called four witnesses while the convict testified for himself.

Modupe denied the charge but Justice Samuel Bola observed that his denial was contrary to his statement to the police

Justice Bola held that evidence showed that Modupe committed the act and hailed the victim for speaking out.

He sentenced him to life imprisonment.