We’ll expand economy through gas utilisation

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has hinted that government intends to expand the country’s economy through effective gas utilization, saying the planned investment of $6 billion in the economy by Indorama group would help create jobs and boost the economy.

Speaking during a tour of the Indorama petrochemicals and fertilizer plants in Eleme, Rivers State yesterday, Sylva explained that it was heartwarming for Nigeria to have Indorama utilizing gas in a true sense of value-addition.

According to him, the company presents a good example of how the abundant gas resources in the country could be effectively utilized to impact the economy positively. Sylva said Indorama’s investment has helped Nigeria through job creation opportunities, revenue to government, as well as supply of petrochemicals and fertilizers. He noted that the firm was already partnering with the government in supplying Urea fertilizer, which has helped develop rice production.