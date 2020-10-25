We’ll Prosecute Those Who Took Advantage Of #EndSARS Protest To Destroy Facilities – LSMJ

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice says it will be prosecuting suspects who allegedly took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to destroy and loot public and private property in different parts of the State.

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, who disclosed this today, called on Lagosians to maintain peace, law, and order in their respective communities.

READ ALSO: Attacks: SW Governors, Ministers, Visit Lagos To Commiserate With Sanwo-Olu

Pledging the commitment of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to uphold the rule of law at all times, Justice Moyosore revealed that the State Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Olayinka Adeyemi has gone round relevant Police formations with a team of prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determining those that have prima facie case made against them.