We’ll push till you clinch WTO DG seat, Buhari assures Okonjo-Iweala

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and contender for World Trade Organisation (WTO) director generalship, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, during their meeting at the State House, Abuja…yesterday.



President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that Nigeria would explore every opportunity to seeing her emerge as next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Nigerian is one of two candidates contesting for the topmost job of the multilateral institution. Buhari, who received the one-time Managing Director (Operations) of the World Bank at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said she deserved more support to get the plum office on account of her profile and diligence in public service.

“I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director-General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this,” he added.

Buhari went on: “I did the same for Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank. Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make calls. ”

Okonjo-Iweala had begged the Nigerian leader to “put a smile” on her face.

The development economist thanked the President and his ministers for supporting her staunchly. She also appreciated ECOWAS leaders for their endorsement.The ex-minister asked the President to “make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thank others for their support.”

She is facing South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee in the third and final phase of consultation that would see to the election of a successor to Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo from October 19 to 27, 2020.