We’re developing Adamawa for future, says Fintiri

Our Reporter

ADAMAWA State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri says his administration is channelling its energy into building a solid foundation and developing the state for the future.

Fintiri stated this at a dinner with media managers at the launch of Adamawa Review magazine late at the weekend.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Bashir Ahmad, listed ongoing building of flyovers, roads and provision of other infrastructure as the solid foundation the administration was focusing on.

“In this administration, we have very much focused on laying a solid foundation for the development of state and building Adamawa State for the future.

“We, therefore, believe that for the generation yet unborn, there must be evidence.

“Another solid foundation for the development of the state is the Adamawa Review document,” he said.

Commissioner for Information Umar Pella thanked the media managers for their contributions to efforts at developing the state.

He described the Adamawa Review magazine as a compendium of Fintiri’s performance from May 2019 to May 2020, saying that the governor’s achievements in pursuit of his 11-point agenda had impacted many lives.

He said that the next edition would be published at the end of the year.

Managing Director, Gotel Communications Mohammed El-Yakub, who spoke on behalf of the media managers, said the event was timely as practitioners had resolved to work hard for the development of the state.

He assured the government that media managers would give all necessary support and cooperation to it for development of Adamawa.