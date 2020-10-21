We’re disappointed at the use of military force against unarmed protesters – Yoruba Obas Forum

The Yoruba Obas Forum has expressed deep sadness and disappointment over what they call use of military force against unarmed youths who are exercising their right through civil protest to air their grievances in the ongoing #ENDSARS# protest in the country.

The Obas Forum comprising traditional rulers from the following eight South Western States; Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Kwara and Kogi States in a communique released to media, registered their great displeasure over the Tuesday, October 20 shooting by the military at the Lekki Toll gate, Lagos.

“It is important to note that in a modern democracy, peaceful protests are common inalienable rights of the people hence we advise the government and all security forces to suspend the use of force in handling these protests and begin to take steps to alleviate the sufferings of the generality of Nigerians while carrying out the needed reforms demanded by the people

“Right to peaceful demonstration is a right guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Africa Charter on Human and Peoples’ Right, it is therefore strange, regrettable and thought provoking that some unscrupulous unknown soldiers could shoot at the protesters who were not violent but were demanding for good governance and end to police Brutality.

“One would have expected the soldiers to respect the sanctity of lives and the fact that the youths were holding Nigeria flag in their hands before they were attacked. How can soldiers attack harmless youths?. This is abominable and highly condemnable.

“Retaliation is not the solution, although we are not oblivious of the fact that our youths are very angry and should be angry owing to despotic and gruesome manner in which the lives of the youths were exterminated by the unknown soldiers.

“As fathers to all, we also wish to appeal to all protesters to immediately engage in dialogue with the authorities to find a lasting solution to all their grievances.

“We believe the Government of the day is already taking steps to address these issues and as Traditional rulers, we will continue to engage the government of the day to push for all the reforms that are desirable in other to ensure a better life for all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Obas urge the youths to stay safe and remain calm even as they pursue their legitimate and lawful goals within the ambit of the law in attempt to enhance and entrench good governance in Nigeria.

As they also call on the Government to provide adequate security for the protesting youths and ensure that no hoodlum or thug is allowed to infiltrate or hijack the protest. We further advise Nigeria Government to listen to the yearnings and aspiration of Nigerians.

This is the time for the youths and Government at all levels to have dialogue on how to make Nigeria a better nation.

Vanguard