We’re meeting your demands, FG tells #EndSARS protesters in Canada

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians based in Canada of its deference to their “collective call” for improved governance back home.

The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa conveyed the assurance in a statement following #EndSARS protests by members of the Nigerian community there between Oct. 9, 12 and Oct. 16 respectively.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Monday.

The High Commission lauded the protesters for their peaceful conduct, assuring them that their “love and patriotic zeal will never be in vain as peaceful protest and constructive criticism are all hallmarks of democracy.

“The High Commission, having heard your concerns and received a protest note, wishes to reassure you that appropriate steps have been taken to speedily convey same to the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is also pertinent to ensure all that government is presently focused on the issues raised and is addressing them with the seriousness they require,” it said.

The mission stated that the recent decisions of the National Economic Council (NEC) were a demonstration of the government’s commitment in this regard.

One of the decisions is the immediate establishment of state-based judicial panels of enquiry into complaints of brutality and extra-judicial killings against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad across the country.

This, according to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is to ensure justice is delivered to all victims as demanded by the protesters.

NEC also directed state governors to set up a victim support fund to compensate those negatively affected by SARS operations, among other decisions.

SARS has long been disbanded and its operatives have been recalled to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for psychological evaluation, according to the police.

“While appealing to all Nigerians resident in Canada for calm and patience, the High Commission wishes to assure that your collective call for good and improved governance at all levels has been heard.

“Once again, accept our appreciation for your patriotism and efforts,” the mission said.(NAN)

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has warned that there will be catastrophic consequences if the Police and Nigerian military allow themselves to be pushed into using force to suppress the ongoing #EndSARS protesters.

The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu warned that “Nigeria will burn if the police and military authorities allow themselves to be used by selfish government officials who have demonstrated an unprecedented level of insensitivity and shielded president Muhammadu Buhari from knowing the reality of things.”

According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, “the situation is worsening because our President has locked up himself in the Presidential Villa while those who elected him are on the streets protesting against bad governance and police reform.”

Recalling that “during the build-up to the planned labour unions strike and after the eventual disappointment by the labour unions, the CNPP continued to reach out to civil society groups across the country on the need to arrest the continued maladministration in the country.

“But at the peak of the consultations and mobilisation, the SARS attack that sparked the rise of the #EndSARS Movement occurred.

“Today, the federal government, through its intelligence networks, should have known that young people across the country, on their own accord, opted to take their own destiny in their own hands after obvious sellout and betrayal by labour unions in the country.

“As the labour unions lost the trust of citizens, the youths are raising their funds to support each other while the protests last, with some Nigerian celebrities supporting them with food and water.

“At the momentum of the widespread protests, any attempt to use force to disperse these demonstrators will be disastrous for the country and may lead to a total collapse of the already collapsing Nigerian economy.

“We, therefore, warn the Nigerian military and the Police authorities not to allow selfish politicians use them to destroy the country.

“Unfortunately, the presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not, as expected, heed earlier advice by CNPP that there was urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation to calm ruffled nerves of the protesting youths.

“As usual, the presidency saw such advice as an attack from the opposition, even though it was based on intelligence within the CNPP network of impending total shutdown of the country, which fatherly words of assurances from Mr. President would have prevented.

“We saw it coming and today, we are all living witnesses to the growing agitations against bad governance both at home and abroad.

“The APC and the Presidency should know that the worst is yet to come. It’s not the time to be adamant and insensitive. #EndSARS is a movement of the people which no Pharaoh can stop.

“No government is above the people; the people give power to those in government and all government officials at all levels, including security operatives, must immediately realise that the Nigerian people are their employers and treat them as such.

“Nobody can tell his or her employer to go to hell without dire consequences. For the umpteenth time Mr. President, it’s time to address Nigerians. A word is enough for the wise”, the CNPP stated.

