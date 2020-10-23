We’re Monitoring EndSARS Protest Activities From Nigeria – International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court has said that it was currently monitoring the activities from the #EndSARS protest against the extrajudicial activities of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nigeria.

There had been an #EndSARS protest across the country against the SARS tactical unit of the Nigerian Police Force over its brutality, illegal arrest, extortion, extra-judicial killings, among others.

On Tuesday night, October 21, 2020, Nigerian Soldiers opened fire on the peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate, killing about nine people and injuring so many others.

Reacting on Twitter on Thursday, ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda said her office is paying a close eye on the activities of law enforcement agencies in Nigeria over allegations of crimes against humanity perpetrated against peaceful protesters.

“My office has been closely following the tenets around the current protests in Nigeria and the reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies. Any loss of life and injury is concerning.

“We have received information alleging crimes and are keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalates and indications arise that Rome Statute Crimes may have been committed. I call for calm and restraint.”

