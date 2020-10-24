we’re-reaching-out-already,-police-react-to-vanguard-reporter’s-assault

ACP Markus Ishaku Basiran, Head of the Nigerian Police Force Complaint Response Unit (CRU) has responded to the report, made against some officers from Ovwian Aladja Station in Delta State.

Vanguard reporter, Akpokona Omafuaire, Saturday was abused on his way to an official assignment, by yet to be identified police officers from Ovwian Aladja station.

His car was damaged as shown on the picture above. Reacting, ACP Basiran according to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said: “We’re reaching out already from the CRU, Pls”.

Police brutality, maltreatment and violation of human rights, last two weeks pushed Nigerian youths out to the streets to campaign against their brutality and inhumanity to man.

The federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to reform the police, noting that the security of lives and property is its primary duty.

