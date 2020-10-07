‘We’re really genuinely worried’: officials report 611 new Covid-19 cases, five further deaths

A total of 611 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the State and five further deaths associated with the disease have been reported to the Department of Health.

There have now been a total of 39,584 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the Republic, and 1,816 associated deaths.

Of the new cases, 59 per cent are in people under 45 years of age and 50 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. A total of 83 cases have been identified as community transmission

Some 218 are in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 60 in Donegal, 35 in Galway, 31 in Kildare and the remaining 204 are located across 21 counties.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, said that “all key indicators of the disease have deteriorated further” in the three days since the last meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Sunday.

“We are deeply concerned by the change in the path of this infection,” said Dr Holohan.

He was critical of the leak on Sunday of Nphet’s recommendation that the entire State should go from Level 2 to the most severe lockdown Level 5 of restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“We conveyed our findings, analysis and recommendations to the Minister for Health and onto Government.

“They required early and serious confidential discussion. That didn’t happen because the information leaked into the media on Sunday evening.”

He said whoever had leaked the information did not share the objective of dealing with the disease as Nphet and the Government did.

Dr Holohan was giving his first media briefing since returning from an extended period of leave taken for personal reasons, and since Nphet recommended on Sunday that the State should move to Level 5 restrictions.

That recommendation was not followed by the Government, which instead instituted Level 3 restrictions across the State.

He thanked Dr Ronan Glynn, his family, and colleagues who had worked hard during his absence.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the Covid-19 oversight committee of senior officials is looking at the possibility of fines as part of stronger enforcement of Level 3 restrictions for motorists who breach county boundaries.

Speaking in the Dáil. Mr Martin said the Government is “ particularly concerned about Northern Ireland” and the consequences of traffic coming from the North.

He said it was a “significantly challenging situation for the North in terms of the very high numbers” of coronavirus cases.

“Clearly [THERE IS]the overspill into the Republic” and there could be consequences from that “so we have to deal with that”, he told the Dáil.

The oversight committee was “looking at the whole area of fines for example, in terms of traffic and so on”.

He also said there had been 17,000 new claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) already since the midnight introduction of Level 3 restrictions.

This compared to a “normal level” of 1,000 to 2,000 claims a day. Mr Martin added that between 40,000 and 50,000 new claims “could emerge this week as a result of moving to level 3. That is how serious Level 3 is.”

Earlier, it emerged that the Government is considering introducing graduated fines for those who travel between counties for non-essential reasons following a meeting of senior officials this morning.

Officials have warned of a “huge increase” in those applying for the PUP, with warnings that the figures could increase by 60,000 by Friday with the entire country now on Level 3 of the Government’s plan to deal with the pandemic.

The Covid-19 oversight group, which consists of the most senior civil servants in each Government department, met on Wednesday morning to consider enhanced enforcement of restrictions across business, education and wider society.

A senior source confirmed that it examined graduated fines for those travelling between counties for non-essential reasons.

Sources said that the level of fines had not yet been set but that it would be enough to be a “deterrent” for those contemplating flouting the domestic travel restrictions.

The group also discussed new plans for an emphasis on compliance across shopping centres, sports and gyms.

Third level education will also be further examined in terms of compliance. It was agreed at the meeting that there would be more concentrated messaging on social distancing and non-congregated settings.

Officials also discussed a “huge increase” in those applying for the PUP. Estimates of increases up to 60,000 by Friday alone were suggested by senior sources. An economic overview was given warning of the “deep impact” new restrictions were having on the hospitality sector.

The group also discussed concerns around nursing homes and increasing rates of infection.

The oversight committee is chaired by the State’s most senior civil servant Secretary General to the Government Martin Fraser. Its role is to “provide advice to Government on the strategic economic and social policy responses to the management of the disease and to consider the Nphet advices”.