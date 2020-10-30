Daily News

We’re still counting number of Policemen killed — Supervising DIG, S-East

The Supervising Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, South- East Geopolitical Zone, DIG Celestine Okoye, Wednesday said the Nigeria Police was still counting the number of Policemen killed in the South-East region following the #EndSARS protests.

The DIG who is also in-charge  of  Information Communication Technology at  Force Headquarters, Abuja, expressed sadness over the killing of Police officers and called on the perpetrators to desist  from such dastardly  act for peace to reign.

Okoye condemned in strong terms, the destruction of Police stations in the state, adding that such federal projects  should be regarded as a valuable  assets  put in place  for the benefit of all  and sundry.

The DIG stated this after having an interaction with Governor David Umahi at the new Government House, Abakaliki.

According to him, ” I am here  for peace. I came to Ebonyi to find out the way to end the destruction in Ebonyi. My advice is for the hoodlums to stop the destruction in Ebonyi State. Destroying these properties is not destroying government properties but our own properties.

“Most Police stations were built by communities. Instead of us to be grateful for these police  stations, we  are destroying them.

‘In the South-East, most  federal government projects are not built in your villages and the ones built  are being destroyed. When I was joining the  police force, I was told that policemen are  slaves. You see how we are killed and nobody is discussing it. So, the police  has no right to live but to die. I’m not happy the way policemen are killed.

“Investigation will tell us if those arrested in the South- East are  either IPOB members or whether they are miscreants or hoodlums. We are still counting the number of policemen killed.

