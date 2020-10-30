We’re still counting number of Policemen killed — Supervising DIG, S-East

By Peter Okutu

The Supervising Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, South- East Geopolitical Zone, DIG Celestine Okoye, Wednesday said the Nigeria Police was still counting the number of Policemen killed in the South-East region following the #EndSARS protests.

The DIG who is also in-charge of Information Communication Technology at Force Headquarters, Abuja, expressed sadness over the killing of Police officers and called on the perpetrators to desist from such dastardly act for peace to reign.

Okoye condemned in strong terms, the destruction of Police stations in the state, adding that such federal projects should be regarded as a valuable assets put in place for the benefit of all and sundry.

The DIG stated this after having an interaction with Governor David Umahi at the new Government House, Abakaliki.

According to him, ” I am here for peace. I came to Ebonyi to find out the way to end the destruction in Ebonyi. My advice is for the hoodlums to stop the destruction in Ebonyi State. Destroying these properties is not destroying government properties but our own properties.

“Most Police stations were built by communities. Instead of us to be grateful for these police stations, we are destroying them.

‘In the South-East, most federal government projects are not built in your villages and the ones built are being destroyed. When I was joining the police force, I was told that policemen are slaves. You see how we are killed and nobody is discussing it. So, the police has no right to live but to die. I’m not happy the way policemen are killed.

“Investigation will tell us if those arrested in the South- East are either IPOB members or whether they are miscreants or hoodlums. We are still counting the number of policemen killed.

vanguardngr.com