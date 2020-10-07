Daily News

‘We’ve identified abductors of Rivers lawyer’

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan on Tuesday said the police have identified the suspects  behind the kidnapping of a female lawyer in Rivers State, Paullete Bisola Ajayi.

The 25-year-old lawyer was abducted on Woji Street, Port Harcourt, while trying to enter their apartment.

Mukan said preliminary investigations showed that the gunmen earlier kidnapped a man and used his car to whisk the lawyer away the same day.

Mukan confirmed that the kidnappers used military camouflage to abduct Miss Ajayi but insisted that the police had uncovered their identities.

The commissioner was speaking when members of the task force set up by the Nigerian Bar Association to secure the release of the young female lawyer visited him in his office.

