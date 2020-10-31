wfl-holds-dtms-training/seminar-for-premiership-clubs

THE Nigeria Women Football League during the week organised the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) training / Seminar for the 16 Women Premiership clubs at the NWFL Corporate Secretariat in Abuja.

The workshop for the Transfer Matching System aimed at monitoring the movement of players from one club to another was inundated and loaded with so much information that will enable the clubs do so much in securing their players from illegal movements across the world and also save money.

All the 16 NWFL Premiership clubs which participated in the training/seminar would have the information domiciled in their clubs and this would be managed by a dedicated trained manager.

The DTMS training/seminar was facilitated by Mr. Nasir Jibril, FIFA / CAF Certified DTMS resource person and was declared opened by the NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode.

Read Also: Premiership trio tussle over Dennis

All DTMS managers of the 16 clubs were in attendance in this training.

Falode, disclosed in Abuja that, “the DTMS is now a mandatory tool for transferring professional players domestically, in this regards all clubs engaging or releasing a professional player must use the DTMS, that is why the Nigeria Women Football League took it’s time to ensure that all the women Premiership clubs get this training which will go a long way in forestalling any form of clashes between local and international clubs as we experienced in the last two seasons, when clubs issued public statements claiming the ownership of players. The DTMS will put a final end to these conflicts.”