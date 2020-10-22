World News What Are the Rules for Trump and Biden’s Debate Tonight? By Reid J. Epstein 3 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 1 Each candidate will be muted during his opponent’s opening answers, but after that, it may be another free-for-all. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments