what-makinde-had-in-common-with-late-mother

OYO State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his siblings are presently morning the loss of their mother, Madam Abigail Makinde, who died on Thursday, October 15, at 81.

Although she lived a fulfilled life as she was caring to everyone around her, no child wishes to lose a mother, especially when the father had died years ago.

People who know the governor well always say he learnt giving and helping people from his mother. Although Madam Abigail was said to be a disciplinarian and a no-nonsense woman, she was a cheerful giver and was always ready to help.

Makinde’s mother, who retired as a telephone operator at the Oyo State Schools Board, Iyaganku, will be buried first week in December.

She was born and bred in Akure, though her father was from the defunct Bendel State while her mother was an indigene of Akure. She later relocated to Ibadan after her Modern School education.