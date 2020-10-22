Breaking News

What will €250,000 buy in Dublin 7 and Co Clare?

TOWN

Address 23 Lurgan Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7 

Agent REA FitzGerald Chambers 

Two-bedroom end of terrace property extending to 46sq m (495sq ft) located in the much-sought location of Smithfield, and within walking distance to Bolton Street and King’s Inns. The property has a storage yard to the rear. 

Plus Central location 

Minus Requires renovation

COUNTRY

Country: Kilshanny House, Caherlooskaun, Kilshanny, Co Clare

Address Kilshanny House, Caherlooskaun, Kilshanny, Co Clare 

Agent Savills 

Charming property dating from the 1860s which is currently run as a restaurant and has accommodation in a one-bedroom apartment. The property can be reconfigured to be a family home, or have a restaurant on the ground floor only, allowing a much larger space upstairs for accommodation. 

Plus Located on the Wild Atlantic Way 

Minus Roadside location if the property was to become a private home

