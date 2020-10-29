What will €475,000 buy in Dublin and Co Cork?

TOWN

Address 8 Millbourne Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

One-bedroom mid-terrace house which has been reconfigured by architect Cathal Crimmins. The property, extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), features a mezzanine office with a south-facing courtyard and is located close to amenities with excellent public transport links.

Plus Stunning interiors

Minus Just one bedroom

COUNTRY

The Beach House, Tragumna, Skibbereen, Co Cork



Address The Beach House, Tragumna, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill

Dormer bungalow currently laid out as two accommodation units. Extending to 199sq m (2,142sq ft), the four-bedroom property, which would benefit from an upgrade, is located just four miles from Skibbereen and has uninterrupted sea views.

Plus BER of E1 and views to die for

Minus Needs an upgrade