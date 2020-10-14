Wheat, petroleum products, sugar lead imports for October

Sea port

THERE are indications that the confectionery industry is currently enjoying a boom as bulk wheat is topping the import chart in Lagos with a total of 316,470 metric tons of the commodity set to arrive the country this month compared to 204,751metric tons in the month of September.

Import information from the Nigerian Ports Authority’s shipping document showed that Bulk wheat is closely followed by petroleum products which has a total 167,117metric tons for this month, also showing an increase over the September record of 125,501metric tons.

Bulk sugar took the third position on the chart with a combined metric tons of 239, 750 within the last 45 days

For petroleum products, 63,000 metric tons of the total import of the wet cargo is coming in through the Calabar port while the balance of 102,117 metric tons is imported through the Lagos ports.

A breakdown of the figure shows that while 147,250 metric tons of bulk sugar was recorded for the month of September, October recorded 92,500 metric tons.

Other commodities that made the top import chart are bulk salt with a total of 77,800 metric ton for the months of September and October, while 32,400 metric tons came in September, October received 45,400 metric tons according to records from the shipping documents.

The shipping document also known as Shipping Position shows that while over 3,900 Fully Loaded Container, FLC, arrived the country in September, only 450 containers have arrived as at the time of filling this report.

Other commodities that made the import chart includes bulk malt, bulk Clinker recorded 6,200metric tons, bulk maize recorded 16,000 metric tons and 4,400metric tons of bitumen recorded for both September and October.

According to the NPA’s document, the frozen fish were handled by ENL Terminal, Apapa Bulk and Greenview Development Nigeria Limited, GDNL.

Meanwhile a large volume of the Bulk cargoes also went to Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited, a terminal built for bulk consignments.

The shipping agents involved in husbanding these vessels are African Ports Services, APS, Blueseas Shipping, Bluestar Shipping Golden Shipping Samcham Shipping and Super maritime.

Vanguard