When a problem cannot be ignored

“….if we did not rejig the polity to meet the yearnings of all of us, it will consume us because ‘resource constraint is a challenge for every state’.”-Governor Kayode Fayemi

IN a famous line in the Sound of Music, Mother Abess refused to grant Maria a refuge from what she perceived was a budding romantic affair between Maria and Baron Von Trapp. Maria was serving as nanny for the Von Trapp children. Paraphrasing, the Mother declared with Motherly wisdom: “You cannot run away from your problem. You must confront it”. Maria had to go back to Von Trapp’s mansion and the rest, they say, is history.

The founding fathers of Nigeria confronted head-on the fundamental problem of the newly emerging nation with conviction. They argued fiercely among themselves and with the British masters. They traded insults and name-calling. In the end, they unanimously settled on a federal arrangement as the best for a country of diverse population. They were right, and the country was on a path of greatness even before she gained independence. No one can sincerely deny the progress each region made in the matter of human and physical development between 1953 and 1960. What derailed the progress between 1960 and 1966 was not the federal structure; it was human nature.

In what we may regard as an honest but misguided effort to correct the course of destruction which the country was heading to in the mid-1960s, military physicians, with a wrong diagnosis of the national ailment, prescribed and administered the wrong medication. The patient convulsed and has never fully recovered since. Indeed, the ailment has worsened as is evidenced by the intensity of the resentment and rivalry among ethnic nationalities, religions, and zones and regions. The fever pitch agitation for restructuring has never been louder or more daring.

Until now, it has been apparently ignored by subsequent administrations. The Obasanjo administration engaged in a dishonest attempt at constitutional amendment in 2005 with a focus, not on restructuring, but on implementing an amendment that would give the president a third term in office. In the last years of his first term, the Jonathan administration engaged in an exercise that many felt was politically motivated to help with his re-election. But it must be granted that whatever his motive, the conference delegates took seriously their mandate and came up with some useful recommendations. Unfortunately, the heat of the 2015 electoral campaign ensured that those recommendations didn’t see the light of day.

All Progressives Congress (APC) campaigned on restructuring. Among others manifesto items, it promised to propose a constitutional amendment for the devolution of power to states and to enact fiscal federalism. Mid-way in the first term of the Buhari administration, the party established a high-powered committee led by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. The committee did a thorough job with useful recommendations which it submitted to the party. However, that was the last we heard about the committee or its recommendations. What has become of both or what is the thinking of the party on one of the pillars of its governing philosophy, which attracted genuine progressives to its fold, is the guess of anyone outside its inner circle.

But we cannot continue to hide our national head in the sand and pretend that all is well. As this page observed last week, no one should be deluded into believing that the agitation for restructuring is going to stop. Thus, religious groups such as the National Christians Elders Forum (NCEF), nationality groups including Middle Belt Forum, Ndigbo Ohaneaze, PANDEF, and Afenifere have been in the trenches for a long time that successive administrations tend to simply dismiss them as a nuisance undeserving of attention. Lately, however, other voices, including nonpartisan ones, have been raised for the love of country. Among these is the revered General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Significantly, not many of the vocal agitators have come from the rank of the ruling party. That is not a surprise. It was the same pattern with other administrations and ruling party. PDP governors in the southwest effectively shuttered the Yoruba Agenda, a submission of the Southwest to the Obasanjo constitutional conference in 2005. They insisted that, as elected leaders, they had the monopoly of wisdom on what the Yoruba wanted or needed. Restructuring, according to the wisdom of those governors, was not part of it.

Now it appears our governors are in sync with the people, and that is a good thing. My opening quotation above is from Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. I am not sure if Fayemi spoke for his fellow Nigerians governors. But I am certain that he, at least, spoke for himself. Again, that is a good thing, especially because his is a voice within the ruling party.

Governor Fayemi observed that “we are fast getting to a point where we must confront the reality of our federation.” He argued that the “structure of the economy we are running is not working.” He insisted that we “need a structure that will meet the yearnings of our population.” Specifically, the governor noted that the “current unitary structure obviously privileges those who are more associated with a unitary federal structure rather than a genuine federal structure that is accountable to people, and responsive to the challenges that the people have.”

Of course, we know what those challenges are. There is hunger in the land. There is grave insecurity. People are angry. Fayemi laments that states “don’t have resources” and urges Nigerians to “push the argument further to a point where the resources and the powers that reside in Abuja can be devolved effectively to the states, with the revenue also devolved to take the responsibilities at that level.”

Governor Fayemi reiterated the incessant call for fiscal federalism, observing that even ‘those who are reluctant before are being confronted daily with the challenges in their states and they have begun asking themselves, “how long can we continue to do this? Am I elected to just pay salaries?”‘ Notice that these are governors from both the ruling party and the opposition. They know the headache of governance. They are in a position to lead the struggle.

Of course, restructuring means different things to different peoples and groups. For many, it is more than just devolution of power to states because the existing structure, which makes states the federating units, is a fundamental part of the problem. Therefore, on this count, a lasting solution requires the complete overhaul of the existing structure in favor of zones or regions as federating units, with the capacity to generate resources for balanced and equitable development across the land.

I am aware that there are those who see this dichotomy of views on restructuring as a zero-sum game: what A gains, B loses. That is an unproductive and dangerous mindset. If we cannot have a complete overhaul now, there is nothing wrong with an incremental approach that starts with devolution.

In any case, there is a strong basis for holding the ruling party accountable on the moral argument that it made a promise to devolve power to states and it must fulfil that promise. What is more, it had initiated the process for fulfilling the promise and it just needs to complete it. On this ground, it is more productive for us to join forces with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, prick the conscience of the leadership of the executive and legislative branches, as we demand that they keep their promise. For as Hobbes reminds us, it is unjust to break a promise voluntarily made.

I have no illusion that the objects of our appeal will accord us the courtesy of listening and doing. But that is why we should be grateful that our democracy is still on course and every citizen who doesn’t exchange his or her birthright for a bowl of porridge, everyone who retains his or her dignity, will always have the last laugh at the time of democratic reckoning. That time is right around the corner.