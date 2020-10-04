White House shares pictures of President Donald Trump working hospital

By Frances Mulraney For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:31 EDT, 4 October 2020 | Updated: 01:31 EDT, 4 October 2020

The White House released two pictures late Saturday night showing President Donald Trump working from Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Trump was pictured in the presidential suite of the hospital where he was admitted on Friday evening following his positive coronavirus test.

The president attempted to ensure the public that his health was improving Saturday after it emerged that he had trouble breathing and may have been on oxygen at the White House before he was hospitalized.

The White House and Trump’s medical team insisted that the president is getting better and continued to work.

President Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda on Saturday in a picture released by the White House. The president has said his condition is improving

The two pictures released Saturday night were taken by official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian. They claimed to show Trump hard at work in the suite’s adjoining office and conference room.

‘The man never stops working!’ commented Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere as he posted the pictures to Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday night, Trump had posted a video to Twitter in rebuke of off the record comments from his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows which showed concern over the president’s health.

The video was delivered from the same table where Trump was later pictured working.

Trump said in the video that his condition was improving, that he was on treatments that were ‘miracles from God’ and that he had no choice but to go to the hospital because he didn’t want to hide away in the White House in quarantine.

‘I had no choice because I just didn’t want to stay in the White House. I was given that alternative: stay in the White House, lock yourself in, don’t ever leave, don’t even go to the Oval Office, just stay upstairs and enjoy it,’ he said in the four-minute clip.

‘Don’t see people, don’t talk to people, and just be done with it and I can’t do that, I had to be out front and this is America, this is the United States, the greatest country in the world.

‘This is the most powerful country in the world. I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say “Hey, whatever happens, happens”. I can’t do that,’ Trump added.

‘We have to confront problems. As a leader, you have to confront problems. There’s never been a great leader that would have done that.’

The video and pictures were posted after a day of confusion over Trump’s condition.

His personal physician insisted in an update on Saturday night that Trump was improving an continuing to work.

He said that Trump had made ‘substantial progress since diagnosis’.

‘This evening he completed his second dose of remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96% and 98% all day,’ Conley wrote.

‘He spent most of the afternoon conducted business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,’ he continued.

‘The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties.’

Conley’s update have remained positive despite claims that Trump had ‘trouble breathing’ and was on oxygen before leaving the White House for the hospital and had asked aides if he was going to die.

The White House said he will remain in the hospital for a ‘few days’ as his condition is monitored.