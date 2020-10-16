World News

White Supremacist Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Bomb Colorado Synagogue

By
0
Views: Visits 1

Richard Holzer, 28, shared with undercover F.B.I. agents that he wanted to get a synagogue “off the map.”

‘Little Shop,’ Big Relief: How One Theater Safely Put on an Indoor Show

Previous article

Herbalist Dragged To Court For Planting Charms In Civil Servant’s House

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News