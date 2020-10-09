World News Whitey Ford, Beloved Yankees Pitcher Who Confounded Batters, Dies at 91 By Richard Goldstein 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 0 An irrepressible son of New York City, Ford joined the pantheon of baseball legends who dominated the 1950s and ’60s. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments