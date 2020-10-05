Whitney Houston estate considering legal action over late singer’s scrapped hologram

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com

The people behind the release of a new and improved Whitney Houston hologram, that surfaced last month, could be facing legal action.

Houston’s estate maintains her three-dimensional likeness was used without their permission when it was shown during Scott Storch’s variety show, according to TMZ.

The Whitney hologram was originally supposed to debut in a duet with Christina Aguilera for The Voice‘s 2016 finale, but it was scrapped by the late singer’s estate because the quality didn’t meet their high standards.

Storch, an acclaimed record producer, teamed with Alki David’s Hologram USA to create the variety show that included live performances and appearances from iconic deceased celebrities.

Some of the holograms used included Michael Jackson, Jackie Wilson, Billie Holiday, 2Pac and Biggie Smalls, as well as living icons like Ray J and Chief Keef.

At one point the Whitney hologram appeared onscreen at the September event that aired on the FilmOn TV network.

It turns out David and Hologram USA used the four-plus years since the Whitney hologram was pulled from The Voice to perfect her likeness.

But Houston’s estate insists David had no legal standing to re-build or re-brand the hologram.

The estate sites a judgement signed in July 2018 that terminated the license agreement and contract that had been signed with David in 2015, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

News of the planned hologram in the late singer’s likeness was first announced in September 2015, and had the backing of the Houston estate.

Houston, who was among the best-selling recording artists of all time, passed away on February 11, 2012 at the age of 48

The plan was to have the hologram perform its own headlining show, featuring a number of the pop superstar’s biggest hits, in 2016.

But the estate pulled the plug when photos leaked online just days before its premiere on The Voice because they didn’t like the hologram’s look.

‘Whitney’s legacy and her devoted fans deserve perfection,’ Pat Houston, executor of the estate, told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

‘After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air. We have much respect and appreciation for Christina [Aguilera], and she was absolutely flawless.’