Why Amotekun Security Network Will Never Fail – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says the recently launched security outfit, Amotekun will address the security challenges in the state.

Speaking during a debate in Akure on Wednesday, Akeredolu said the outfit is backed by the law and has come to stay.

While expressing displeasure over the security architecture in the country, the governor explained called for multi-level security

Explaining the rationale behind the creation of the agency, Akeredolu said the SouthWest governors came together to tackle the numerous security threats confronting the region.

“I am not pleased with the security architecture in the country. I am one of the strong advocates for multi-level policing. The country is ripe for it.

“Amotekun security initiative can never fail. I am saying it boldly that it can never fail. The Inspector-General of Police was supposed to be there, some DIGs all of us participated. This is a product of that summit.

“After the summit, we had gone into work in developing agenda for western Nigeria. We worked thoroughly over months.”

The governor explained that the state government has through trained operatives of the security outfit, noting that he is confident they will deliver in tackling the security challenges in the region.

Ondo became the first state in the southwest to launch the Amotekun outfit following calls for an urgent end to the security challenges in the region.

The governor who spoke during the inauguration of the network on August 12, 2019 expressed delight with the performance of the pioneer Amotekun Corps officers who just completed their training.

He urged them to put into good use all they were taught during training to ensure the security of life and property in the state.

While soliciting for more funding from the Federal Government to equip the police, governor Akeredolu said that the Amotekun Corps is designed to support the existing security framework in the state.

He stressed that with a workable synergy among the leadership of the security agencies and that of Amotekun, a water-tight strategy capable of arresting crimes even before they occur would be deployed.