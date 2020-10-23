World News Why Can’t We See All of the Government’s Coronavirus Data? By Christopher J.L. Murray 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Since March, federal agencies have been collecting a trove of information. But they refuse to release most of it. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments