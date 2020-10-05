Why failed projects abound in Nigeria

The Managing Director of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji, in this Zoom interview with the Group Business Editor, SIMEON EBULU, speaks on a wide range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential infrastructure projects and why governments’projects are abandoned.

LET’s start with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact. What’s your reaction?

I think some of us have forgotten how to even shake hands. We’ve completely forgotten, so when this is over, hopefully, we’ll still figure out how to be human and meet ourselves again. From an investor standpoint, I have seen many markets that were really scared when people lost almost everything. People committed suicide. I think this one will do the world a psychological damage that may be lasting for a very long time.

Can you briefly apprise us of your ongoing operations?

Let’s put it this way, it’s been very interesting. Today, many things, of course, have been affected. I don’t think there’s anybody I know that has executed anything to plan. Nobody I know, whatever we planned to do in February, or March, has not happened, but the outcome has been very different from whatever the intention was. It’s been a very eventful period. We ended up also in a situation where many people worked from home, during the lockdown. But, even subsequently, we have maintained just roughly physical presence of about 50 per cent workforce. The second thing is the fund performance itself. It has actually done a little bit better than most of our peers. We don’t count our chicks before they hatch.The year hasn’t ended, but if you think about the whole volatile market environment, we have actually maintained a very stable market positioning for most of our funds which in many ways keeps us in a very good group. What I can assure you is that no matter how volatile the market is, we’ve set up the NSIA to handle a stable state of returns.

We’ve also been somewhat helped by the currency movement, as you very well know. We’ve had most of our assets in dollars; most of our investments are always in foreign currencies, so in some ways that has also been very helpful.

We executed a number of projects. On the infrastructure fund, which is the one we tend to focus a lot on, we’ve done very well, and with the health care projects, we’ve commissioned two Diagnostic Centres, one in Kano, then another in Umuahia – which was done in August.

We have many more projects in the pipeline. Within the next 12 months we expect to also execute three more – one is a Centre for Advancement here in Abuja and then two other specialist centres that deal with different aspects of therapy.

We have 14 projects in Healthcare we’ve created along with the Global Citizen Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund.This fund is for people who want to donate to help Nigeria fight the impact of COVID-19. It’s going to be used in some of the health care centres. NSIA is the Founding Manager. I will like to make sure that people are aware of that effort.

The third thing is what we’ve done in agriculture where we have a number of interventions..

You are also driving the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative. What’s the update?

I’ll like to speak on that because there are all kinds of complaints.The Presidential Fertilised Initiative suffered the full impact of COVID-19. It was such that transportation was affected. When COVID-19 started, we found that the time for raw materials was extended. Before COVID-19, it used to take a truck two days to go from Port Harcourt to Kano. During COVID-19 that transportation time almost became eight to nine days. We couldn’t drive at night.We had to stop at sections and while we were doing that, Indorama, which is the biggest supplier in Nigeria, had to shutdown, mainly because of COVID-19-related issues and that affected the execution.Things are back to normal now, but it affected us that period. So that was really one area where we saw the impact of COVID-19.

The final thing is the Second Niger Bridge. The decking is ongoing. If you go there, you’ll see a bridge. You can actually walk on one side of the decking, work is going on there and I think it’s 47 per cent completed.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is also in the similar level of completion. Ditto the Abuja-Kano Road. The Ministry of Works awarded those contracts and completed the design. NSIA is the Fund Manager. We have not had a full chance for those projects under our control. At the moment, we are working on a partnership basis and there will be a full concession signed very soon that will hand it over to the NSIA, but we have funded this project since August 2018 and we’re going to the market to raise money to finish this project. If you remember, these were the projects of which we were given the funds that were recovered from Sanni Abacha.

And finally, I’m sure you’ve all seen the announcement of INFRACO by the Central Bank of Nigeria, where NSIA, AFC and the CBN are coming together to create an infrastructure company. Don’t ask too many questions about it yet. More details will come. The idea is to create as much vehicles to help drive the development of infrastructure in Nigeria.

Around April, this year when the COVID-19 surfaced, we heard the Federal Government saying about $150 million will be withdrawn from the Stabilisation funds. Has that money been withdrawn?

The money has been made available, but it hasn’t actually been withdrawn. We’re in the process of transferring it and I’ll explain why in a minute. It has been called officially. In April, it was announced that we would withdraw the money. It has been called and we’ve just agreed the exchange rate for which that has to be transferred to the CBN. So, the short answer is, Yes! It has been called and we’ll give account in the next few days.

The Federal Government is moving swiftly in ensuring the timely completion of some key projects, including the Second Niger Bridge. Can you give us a concise picture of the state of that project and when you think it will be due for inauguration?

The NSIA was set up to enhance Nigeria’s infrastructure. So, let’s start by saying that the NSIA is acting well within the reason it was set up. Number two, the NSIA by its law, is able to raise private capital, alongside public capital and this is part of what makes a project move faster. When the President wanted to get these five projects done, believing that the completion of Second Niger Bridge is one, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano Road, Mambila and East-West Road are others. He thought that the government doesn’t have the resources. NSIA could raise external capital from funds and other investments agencies, combining public and private capital is the way to deliver infrastructure projects and the NSIA is the only agency set up to do that. So, that I think is the reason that decision was taken.

What is the state of the projects?

For the state of the projects, let me explain two things. These projects were already ongoing and the Ministry of Works had awarded those contracts. The only one that the NSIA was involved in from the very beginning is the Second Niger Bridge. The other two were already awarded by the Ministry of Works. So, the NSIA is coming in midway and having to inherit a contract. Part of what we’re trying to do is make the projects acceptable to private investors.The second Niger Bridge was to be made acceptable to private investors.

So, we have not taken the full concession, the government has given us their contributions. NSIA has put its contributions and we’ll be working together to deliver the project. I think it’s important to understand that the NSIA was brought by the government to ensure Public-Private Partnership on the projects.

The other thing that the NSIA was able to do with the projects is to commercialise them. If you look at some of these projects, they were not designed to be commercialised, so there’s an element of branding,the government putting in some money and then raise money from a third party to execute the projects. The Second Niger Bridge project has been as far back as 2014. So, we were there from the very beginning. So, we are happy to inherit the contract and we’re working with the Ministry of Works to make sure that we finish it. They can actually work in a manner that investors can come in. Once some of these things are done, we will now take full concession and we’re hoping that will happen very soon. There are some things the Ministry of Works still needs to tidy up. For example there are legacy debts owed to the contractors, redesign issues. As the construction is going on, we are managing government funds to make sure that they’re well deployed.

I am confident that we will finish Second Niger Bridge before the end of 2022. We’re talking about February 2022 for the current section of it. The access roads will yet take a bit of time. The bit of it that we’re handling, which is 11.7km, is on track for the first quarter, the impact of COVID-19 also delayed us a little bit. The fundraising is going to keep us busy till next year because we don’t have all the money, but we have a substantial amount of money, enough money to keep going until the end of next year. Early next year, we’ll do the fund raiser so that there would be no break in construction because of money, so we can finish this project. This is the status of the PIDF – all these projects come under what is called the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

How is NSIA able to get its projects completed, unlike othr government agencies?

The case of abandoned projects, we can’t afford an abandoned project at NSIA because we do project finance and not project and there is a difference, when they do budget, I’ve seen why projects are abandoned in Nigeria, there are three things that I see that happens. Number one is most times, they go into projects with incomplete design. Second, even if you’ve done all that, incomplete funding arrangement, other things come up in the year, for example budgeting changes or variations.

The third thing I believe happens sometimes is the change of priorities and you see that a lot, especially at the state levels, but it is true, those are the observations, and so, at NSIA, we make sure we have a complete financial plan before we start. If we don’t have , we don’t start, and we should have complete design.

The other is exchange rate changes and because of the nature of the contract, because you don’t have a full funded plan, the NSIA doesn’t come into that. Our obligation is to make sure the money is ready, so if there’s any issue on the design, it’s your problem. I don’t want to hear that.

After all, we aren’t owing you money; so, if you can contract like that, it makes it easier but most of the contract I’ve seen are signed by government on project transfers because we don’t go in with complete design, that’s the truth. So, that’s where I think we have to do better.

Will you speak to the sentiment I expressed about the Niger Delta, East-West Road?

The East-West Road, the Ministry of Niger Delta Afairs asked for it to be returned to them and we returned it to them, that’s all I can say and I know why you are asking. The East-West Road is dear to my heart. It cuts through the University of Port Harcourt. I attended the University of Port Harcourt. So, every one of us, the East-West road has touched us one way or another. It has and it is probably one of the most important strategic roads in this country. It crosses the Atlantic. It’s a big project and I will love to see it get done. The resources that this will unlock if it is completed, a lot of it has been done. What is left is not much. So, hopefully, we can get it completed.