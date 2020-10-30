why-government-needs-to-engage-youths-over-#endsars-protest

{files] Protester hold the Nigerian national flag where someone has written “Ends SARS Now” during a demonstration to protest against police brutality and scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos, on October 15, 2020. – Nigerian youth continued to march against police violence in several major cities across the country on October 15, 2020, despite further attacks on processions by men armed with sticks and machetes. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Following the #EndSARS protests, the government has been urged to create an enabling environment for businesses’ survival to cushion the effects of massive unemployment in the country.







General Overseer of Grace Family International Church, Reverend Yinka Ojo, who stated this yesterday, added that it was time tertiary institutions encouraged students to take up entrepreneurship courses to become employers of labour.







Ojo, who stated this while unveiling the forthcoming 30th-anniversary convention, tagged: ‘Behold I will do a new thing,’ which is billed to hold on November 4-8, said the government should lessen the burden of the masses.







He said: “Today’s government is not perfect, but it is better than what it used to be. Nigeria is making progress, though it may be slow. I wish it could be faster. But I will not trade a democratic system of government with the military.”







On her part, the wife of the cleric, Pastor Adeola Ojo, added that both the youth and the government have a role to play in moving the nation forward while challenging the younger generation to prepare themselves for leadership positions.







Among the ministers expected at the programme include Dr Folorunsho Alakija, Rev. Alex Adegboye, Rev. Akinlolu Raphael, and Rev Robert Kaahwa from Uganda.