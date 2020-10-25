Why I released N2 billion to Imo youths – Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said he had approved the release of N2 billion out of N6 billion to Imo state youths to change their lives through empowerment of skills.

This was contained in the governor’s address to Imolites yesterday in Owerri, on his plans to solve youth’s restiveness arising from the EndSARs protests.

Uzodimma said that N5,000 youths would be empowered at the different stages through Imo State Special Youth Empowerment and Intervention Programme ,IMYEIP, of , the State’s Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship.

The governor said: “My esteemed Imo youths, you will recall that during my interface with you, I assured you of a dedicated empowerment package, as part of my administration’s determination to address your needs.

“I am glad to announce to you therefore that my government has approved an immediate release of a takeoff fund of N2,000,000,000.00 (Two Billion Naira) out of N6,000,000,000 (Six Billion Naira) earmarked for an accelerated youth empowerment programme. The N2,000,000,000.00 (Two Billion Naira) take off fund will be deployed for the training of the first batch of the beneficiaries of this scheme which will commence next week.

“The programme will train in the 1st, 2nd & 3rd Batches, an estimated number of 500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand), Imo youths in different skills acquisition programmes within the next two years, and provide them with start up capital to begin their own enterprises.”

He added: “Known as the Imo State Special Youth Empowerment and Intervention Programme (IMYEIP), the State’s Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship is directly charged with its immediate implementation. A training time table will be rolled out on Tuesday October 27th, 2020.

“In this regard the 5000 Imo Youths who have already been trained in different skills are to be given their start up capital very soon. The ministry will work out the details for this in addition to the time table for other training sessions.”

Vanguard