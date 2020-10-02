World News Why Male Baboons Benefit From Female Friends By Elizabeth Preston 1 day ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 71 These male monkeys lived longer if they socialized with females, with or without benefits. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments