‘Why Obaseki administration should invest more in education’

By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

The Chairman of the Nigeria Association of the Blind, Edo State chapter, Mr. Nosa Osemwota, has urged the Godwin Obaseki administration to invest more in education to empower youths and make them better citizens.

He also enjoined the state government to provide bursary and free education for the blind in institutions, to ease their burden.

Osemwota, accompanied by members of the association, spoke yesterday in Benin while marking this year’s White Cane Day.

He said investment in education was the best thing that could happen to any human being, irrespective of his physical condition.

