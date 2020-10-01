Why Orji Uzor Kalu Should Be Nigeria’s President Come 2023 – Northern Youths

Northern youths under the aegis of the Coalition Of Northern Nigerian Youth, CNNY, groups, on Thursday, why they want Orji Uzor Kalu to be Nigeria’s president come 2023.

The Northern youths made their stance known in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, CNNY, Amb. Zarewa Salisu Sageer, National Secretary, CNNY, Amb. Abu Bature Dandume, North Central Coordinator, CNNY, Comr. Muhammad Yakubu Arigu, Coordinator, North East, CNNY, Amb. Amos Ishaku, Coordinator North West, CNNY, Amb. Adamu Kicinga.

The coalition which is made up of Northern Youth Council Of Nigeria, NYCN, Association Of Northern Nigerian Students, ANNS, Arewa Youth Consultative Council, AYCC, Arewa Youth For Good Governance, AYGG, noted that it has become absolutely imperative to write and urge Kalu to contest for the 2023 Presidential election.

According to the youths, Mr Kalu has the leadership acumen, capacity, dexterity and contacts to be Nigeria’s President.

The statement read:

“We are Coalition Of Northern Nigerian Youth groups comprises Northern Youth Council Of Nigeria, NYCN, Association Of Northern Nigerian Students, ANNS, Arewa Youth Consultative Council, AYCC, Arewa Youth For Good Governance, AYGG, under the auspices of the Northern Nigerian Peace Foundation, NNPF, with the sole aim of advancing Good Governance, National Unity, Promotion of Religious Tolerance for the peaceful existence and the overall advancement of socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“Out of our curiosity and positive thought, it has become absolutely imperative to write and urge his Excellency, the former Governor of Abia State and the current Chief Whip of the Senate, Distinguished Senator (Dr.) Orji Uzor Kalu to contest for the 2023 Presidential election as we believe that, he has the leadership acumen, capacity, dexterity and contacts to govern a complex nation like Nigeria.

“We believe that his personality, foresight, leadership style and experience will bring lots of development and prosperity to millions of Nigerians.” The statement also added that.

“Nigerians must also know that the goodwill, respect, honour and popularity enjoyed by him across the nation is because of his undying influence and love for the unity and development of Nigeria.

“We believe that honour is reciprocal and that if a man is honoured by his people, it will only be right for the one that is honoured to also honour those that honoured him.

“The best way Dr Orji Uzor Kalu can reciprocate the immense goodwill, respect and honour given to him by Nigerians are to heed to this call to contest the 2023 presidential election as we hope that he will make it to the number one position in Nigeria and chart a new course for our nation through purposeful and selfless leadership.

“Finally, we are with the view that Nigeria would never attain prosperity without check and balance in our democratic process. Thank you, sir, as we humbly wait for your kind response.”

