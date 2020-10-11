Why relationship fails – Part 3

Solomon Ojigiri

Wrong Foundation Or Poor Foundation



This is the third series on the subject of wrong foundation alone because the place of foundation cannot be over emphasized in any given relationship. Talking about the all important subject of foundation, the word of God says in Psalms 11 and verse 3 thus; “If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?”

This scripture underscores the importance or the significance of foundation. The truth is that every structure rests on its foundation. The reason why many building cannot stand the test of time is traceable to their poor foundations.

Our Lord Jesus Christ, one of the greatest teachers that ever lived, reiterated the importance of foundation in His teachings especially as enunciated in the Gospel according to Saint Matthew chapter 7 from verse 24 and also the Gospel according to Saint Luke chapter 6 from verse 46-49.

And why call ye me Lord, and do not the things, which I say? Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and doeth them, I will shew you to whom he is like. He is like a man, which built an house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock, and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it; for it was founded upon a rock.

But he that heareth and doeth not, is like a man that without a foundation built an house upon the earth, against which the stream did beat vehemently and immediately it fell; and the ruin of that house was great.” (Luke 6:46-49 Emphasis mine)

In this passage, Our Lord Jesus Christ revealed to us the all important place of foundation.

According to him, we are only building on the solid foundation of God’s word when we hear the word of God and do them. That is why I often say that it is not about what we know but actually what we do with what we know.

Building your relationship on the right foundation simply talks about following the word of God as we make decisions on who to start our relationship with and how to go about it, the word of God must be our guide or our constitution if we are truly children of God.

It is unfortunate today to note that some so-called believers are only interested in following opinions of men or their traditions instead of following the word of God.

